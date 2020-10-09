Advertisement

Mandan Fire Relief Center donations to thousands of families affected in Oregon wildfires

The Mandan Fire Relief Center helped hundreds of families this summer and decided to help thousands more in Oregon as wildfires continue to burn.
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wildfires in Oregon have claimed at least 10 lives and burned more than one million acres.

Patty Barette and her team brought 26 pallets of household items to give to those who lost everything to the Echo Mountain Fire. The fire is 75 percent contained. She said the teamwork has been overwhelming.

“We’re blessed to be able to find a good group that we can coordinate with and help out. We just know that there’s just so many families out here that are just completely devastated,” said Mandan Fire Relief Center founder Patty Barrette.

Barette said she plans to head east to Sweethome, Oregon, to teach other volunteer organizations how to set up a mass fire relief center.

The Mandan Fire Relief Center estimates they’ll be back in North Dakota by the middle of next week. The Mandan Donation Center has unofficially closed, but Barette said they’re in the process of setting up a mobile unit to respond to future fires in the state.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

