Mandan and Bismarck Public School students in grades six through ninth are moving to face-to-face instruction beginning October 19

By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While some parents may be happy about this decision others are saying that their child is enjoying the hybrid model of instruction because it allows for smaller class sizes.

When students returned to school on August 31 it was part of hybrid teaching model which meant some face-to-face and some distance learning, now ninth graders will receive education totally face-to-face.

Seniors like Logan Schaubert won’t be returning fully face-to-face quite yet.

“I understand why they’re doing it. I can see that the younger kids six through ninth grade are going to need more face-to-face teaching than the older kids will, but as a senior in high school it’s just kind of disappointing still because you know you’re a senior, you want to have the full high school experience,” said Bismarck High School senior Logan Schaubert.

Both districts have not yet decided when grades 10 through 12 will return fully face-to-face but they are looking at a staggered approach.

“At the middle school there’s limited electives. We can cohort students better. They just don’t mix as much as they do in the high school so we’re much more comfortable with our middle school than our high school,” Mandan Public School District Superintendent Mike Bitz.

Administrators from both districts said masks will continue to be required when physical distancing is not possible.

Bitz said they chose the October 19th date because that’s the end of their first quarter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

