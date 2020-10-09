Advertisement

Man indicted federally for fentanyl seizure in Minot

Donald Green indicted federally for fentanyl seizure in Minot
Donald Green indicted federally for fentanyl seizure in Minot(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man was indicted on federal charges Friday for a having 500 grams of Fentanyl in Minot.

North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 52-year-old Donald Green was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In a release, Wrigley says Green traveled to Minot on a one-way ticket from Chicago and rented a car from the Minot Airport in July.

When Green returned to the airport, the Ward County Narcotics Task Force searched the vehicle and duffle bag he was carrying.

The task force found 500 grams of Fentanyl, which is valued at $157,000 according to Minot police.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools to maintain in-person model, for now

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
For now, Minot Public Schools will remain in-person with an option to distance learn, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

News

Minot airman honored with promotion from a distance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Darren J. Kasten from the 742nd Missile Squadron was STEP promoted to technical sergeant.

News

Warrant issued for woman accused hitting pedestrian and killing her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A warrant was issued on Friday for an 85-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and killing her near the Staybridge Suites in June.

News

Minot Public School board upholds locker policy amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Leadership with Minot public Schools said that they will continue to uphold locker policies which prohibits the use of lockers.

Latest News

News

Somerset Court in Minot addressing COVID outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Somerset Court in Minot recently announced that they are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 at their facility.

News

BPS kicks off Kids’ Kicks clothing drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter is on its way and that means coat weather is near. And many kids are left without their cold weather gear. That’s why Bismarck Public Schools is holding a clothing drive for students in need.

News

BSC’s lineworker program receives $4 million investment from U.S. Department of Commerce

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $4 million to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives in Mandan, to construct a new lineworker training center.

News

Helping long-term care residents vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Leadership at assisted living homes in the Minot area said they are encouraging their residents to vote by mail this year.

News

West Dunn firefighter injured during Thursday field fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to the West Dunn Fire Chief a firefighter was injured while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

News

Minot Public School Board approves changes to reintegration plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the plan is fluid and will continue to evolve.