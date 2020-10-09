Man indicted federally for fentanyl seizure in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man was indicted on federal charges Friday for a having 500 grams of Fentanyl in Minot.

North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 52-year-old Donald Green was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In a release, Wrigley says Green traveled to Minot on a one-way ticket from Chicago and rented a car from the Minot Airport in July.

When Green returned to the airport, the Ward County Narcotics Task Force searched the vehicle and duffle bag he was carrying.

The task force found 500 grams of Fentanyl, which is valued at $157,000 according to Minot police.

