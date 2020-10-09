Advertisement

Indian Police Academy opens in North Dakota

Signing Ceremony announcing the U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center
Signing Ceremony announcing the U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A new, and much needed, police academy is opening in Camp Grafton, N.D.

A signing ceremony this morning officially announced the U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center.

The training center would make it easier for Native American officers in the Midwest to receive training.

Before, most tribes had to send their officers to a federal training site in New Mexico.

With more than 60 percent of BIA law enforcement positions on reservations across the Great Plains vacant, federal, state, and tribal officials said offering training courses at a facility closer to home could help fill a law enforcement gap.

“We need those law enforcement officers out there to protect people and address crime and just make sure that people are safe on the reservation,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Sen. Hoeven said the training center offers many specialized courses, such as forensics, missing persons cases, and drug confiscating.

The federal law enforcement training center is set to begin classes in the next month.

