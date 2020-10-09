Advertisement

Housing Authority plans to demo and rebuild on South Washington

Dwight Barden says there are waiting lists for all of their programs, which indicates a need for more low-income housing.
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Housing Authority is requesting funding from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency to demolish existing buildings and rebuild low income and homeless units.

Executive Director Dwight Barden says these complexes on South Washington are beyond repair.

Their plan is to tear them down and replace them with a $5 to $6 million, multi-family, low income property.

The new development would include 14 townhouse-style units and 20 one-bedroom apartments for the elderly and homeless population.

“There is still a need for two-bedroom affordable housing for those who can’t necessarily find housing in the private sector. So that is why we peruse these types of units,” said Barden.

Barden says they will find out if they received the funding from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency by the end of the year.

If they get approval, they will finalize the plans and put it out for bid. Construction could begin next fall with a completion date in 2022.

If they do not get the funding, they will wait another year to re-apply for it.

A public hearing will be held during the Oct. 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting for residents to voice their concerns about the construction plans.

