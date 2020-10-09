Advertisement

Helping long-term care residents vote

Nursing Home
Nursing Home(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership at assisted living homes in the Minot area said they are encouraging their residents to vote by mail this year.

In the past The Wellington in Minot offered to bus residents to the polls, but for now staff say the plan is to focus on absentee ballots.

Residents fill them out themselves, and staff help to stamp and send them off.

“They’ve also watched the news enough to know that it’s not the safest place out there right now, and so they’re for the most part satisfied to be able to do their absentee ballot,” said The Wellington Director Dawn Anderson.

Anderson said staff has already begun mailing in ballots for residents.

