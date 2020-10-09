’He was a best friend’: farmers hold special tribute for Dusty Lodoen

NEWBURG, N.D. – Farmers in North Central North Dakota all came together Thursday to honor a fellow farmer who lost his life in a tragic accident.

The community found a way to mourn and to celebrate a life, in true farmer fashion.

If you traveled towards Newburg Thursday, you were likely to see a special tribute in the newly-harvested fields just off of Highway 5.

“You see people out here that even thought they might not always talk to each other in town, they put a lot aside for today because they knew it was for something bigger than themselves,” said Taylor Whitlock, organizer and friend of Dusty Lodoen.

Farmers from Westhope and the surrounding areas brought in more than 70 combines, tractors, and other farming equipment to line the road to pay tribute to Dusty Lodoen, a Westhope man who was killed in a farming accident late last week.

“He was a best friend of the community, the biggest donate to every charity, the biggest supporter of everything local he just really did everything he could to keep his community going strong,” said Whitlock.

Close friends of Lodoen’s came together to organize the tribute in just a few days. They said it means a lot that farm families from across the area could set aside difference to pay tribute before his funeral.

“It just kind of took off. I called some land owners to make sure it was ok and everyone kept calling and asking when they could come,” said Whitlock.

The tribute stretched roughly seven miles and would last through the night, a fitting way to honor a beloved farmer and community member.

Lodoen’s funeral was Thursday afternoon. He was 41 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two young boys.

Image courtesy: Lodoen family

