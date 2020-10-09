Advertisement

Friday: 7.4% daily rate; 9,101 tests, 651 positive, 11 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.4%* Friday. There are 132 currently hospitalized (+7 change) due to COVID. Out of 9,101 tests, 651 were positive. There were 11 new deaths (321 total). 3,964 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.2%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,101 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

695,621 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

651 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

26,040 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.40% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,964 Total Active Cases

+132 Individuals from yesterday

513 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (368 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

21,755 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

132 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (321 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Renville County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 2
  • Benson County – 22
  • Billings County - 4
  • Bottineau County – 5
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burke County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 127
  • Cass County – 112
  • Dickey County – 6
  • Divide County - 1
  • Dunn County – 4
  • Eddy County – 5
  • Foster County - 5
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 76
  • Grant County – 1
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 4
  • McIntosh County - 6
  • McKenzie County - 18
  • McLean County - 12
  • Mercer County - 7
  • Morton County – 48
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County - 6
  • Ramsey County – 14
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County - 4
  • Richland County - 5
  • Rolette County – 4
  • Sioux County - 7
  • Stark County – 53
  • Stutsman County - 13
  • Walsh County - 8
  • Ward County – 35
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 16

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

