Country Financial representative in Bismarck donated hand sanitizer stations to Bismarck Schools

By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Insurance representative Robert Johnson donated two motion sensor hand sanitizer stations each to three schools.

Johnson said the Bismarck Public School system has had many challenges in 2020 and growing up in the community and attending the schools; he feels this a great way to show his appreciation to frontline workers.

“They wanted them to be mobile and so, that’s the reason I had picked two, just because they were talking ‘Well we could put one here at this entrance and we could put one here at this entrance’ and they can move it around to benefit their needs the most,” said Johnson.

Solheim, Robert Place Miller and Roosevelt Elementary Schools were all recipients of the donations sponsored by COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program.

