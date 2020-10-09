Advertisement

BSC’s lineworker program receives $4 million investment from U.S. Department of Commerce

New lineworker training center
New lineworker training center
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $4 million to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives in Mandan, to construct a new lineworker training center.

The cooperatives applied for the grant through the department’s Economic Development Administration to not only enhance line worker training, but also to enhance the Bismarck State College lineworker program.

This 50-to 60-year-old building holds one classroom for BSC lineworker students, but soon it will be torn down and in its spot, an approximately 18,000-square-foot, four-season climbing arena for training.

Typically, students learn pole setting, trenching and excavating outdoors, which is a challenge in the winter months, but this new facility will allow them to continue those activities during those tough times.

“So having that controlled facility is going to be so much better and the quality of instruction will be so much better. Our linemen are very adamant though, that the students are still going to be out in the yard doing plenty of work in all kinds of weather, because they have to be prepared for that, you know, with North Dakota weather,” said BSC Energy Science Dean, Bruce Emmil.  

While the grant was for $4 million, the new facility will cost $5 million in total, and Emmil, said the extra $1 million needed will come from the rural electric cooperatives.

They are all pitching in to fund the project.  Although students may continue to work outside, they won’t have to for long, as the state Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is hoping to break ground on the new facility in early spring next year.

