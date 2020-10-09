Advertisement

BPS kicks off Kids’ Kicks clothing drive

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is on its way and that means coat weather is near. And many kids are left without their cold weather gear. That’s why Bismarck Public Schools is holding a clothing drive for students in need.

If you have extra snow boots, snow pants, and water-repellent gloves, you have the opportunity to help BPS students stay warm this winter.

The district is encouraging you to donate your spares to its Kids' Kicks Cold Weather Drive. The drive is aimed at helping BPS families. And, your generosity could be rewarded.

Those who donate new or gently used high quality boots will receive a Scheels gift card. BPS Foundation Development Director, Stacey Lang, says students need more than just coats.    

“We want to make sure that we have all of the supplies that we need. We know that we have coats a lot of times. We know that we have a good donation of those, we don’t always have the snowpants, the water repellent gloves and the boots. And so we’re really looking for new items that we can give to those kids to help them out,” Lang said.

This event will be on held on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m in the Scheels Parking Lot. If you can’t make it in person, you can donate online at bpsfoundation.com/kidskicks or send a check by mail.

