Bismarck Police locate suspect wanted for hitting Officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two suspects wanted by the Bismarck Police were arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police say Mardell Mariner and Katherine Yellowbird were taken into custody after police located them in the 2100 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Mariner and Yellowbird are being held at Burleigh-Morton Detention Center where charges are pending.

According to Police, they were attempting to arrest Mariner when he fled in his car, hitting an officer and three law enforcement vehicles on Wednesday.

Yellowbird and Mariner were wanted on burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing police warrants.

