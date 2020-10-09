Bismarck man arrested for threating neighbors with knives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man is accused of threating multiple neighbors at an apartment complex with knives.

Bismarck police say Dawt Cung was holding multiple knives when they arrived at the apartment complex at 2 a.m. on Friday.

Neighbors told police, Cung lunged at them with the knives in a threating manner.

When arrested, police say they found two large kitchen knives and a kitchen cleaver where Cung was standing in the complex. Another officer found a small knife in Cung’s underwear.

Cung is charged with three counts of terrorizing.

