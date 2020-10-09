Addressing the health shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ongoing news of struggling hospitals has been mostly anecdotal. While emergency rooms in larger facilities have had waiting lines, smaller hospitals are needing to turn people away.

The dependency smaller clinics have on the larger ones has made it difficult for many to access health care throughout the entire state.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 202 beds are being used for COVID patients; well short of the state’s 1,800 bed capacity.

However, only a little more than 10 percent of staffed beds are actually available. That capacity issue made a bottleneck for all health care services.

Rural hospitals are struggling. Smaller communities usually rely on the larger facilities when under pressure, but these smaller clinics have needed to transfer some patients out of state, or even using triage surge plans.

“In some cases, the progression moves very quickly and would exceed our capabilities to deal with the illness and we would need to move quickly to move that patient to a higher level of care,” said Linton Hospital CEO Robert Black.

Health care leaders say the ongoing shortage of beds and staff was created by people delaying operations and services during the earlier months in the pandemic.

While addressing the continuing capacity issues, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said this is not due to the pandemic.

“We are using single digit percentage of hospital beds in North Dakota for people that are due to COVID hospitalization. If you add in the ones with COVID, then we get a just above 10% of staff beds. Which means that 90% of the capacity in the state is being used for non-COVID today or is available for non-COVID,” Burgum said.

Sanford Bismarck President Dr. Michael Lebeau said despite the challenges, they’re still focused on what’s best for the patient, not for capacity.

But Sanford has a policy of bringing in staff with close contacts before they’re tested.

However, Lebeau said they’re following the proper guidelines.

“If you look at current CDC guidelines, it states that essential workers if asymptomatic return with masks. I think it’s important for us to understand what an essential worker is,” Lebeau said.

As of Thursday, Sanford had no plans of suspending elective surgeries; saying that they don’t affect capacity A few months ago, there were hundreds of beds in makeshift field hospitals in Bismarck, Fargo and others.

But those were only a proof of concept. Burgum said we are a long ways from needing that.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.