Advertisement

2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

The 3rd debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Addressing the health shortage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The ongoing news of struggling hospitals has been mostly anecdotal.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Trinity Health leadership addresses local COVID-19 spike

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leaders at Trinity Health came together Friday to address community concerns regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

National Politics

Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

National Politics

Trump to hold White House, Florida events

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
President Trump plans to hold a White House event on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Meet the candidates: Rolette County Commissioners part 2

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We are finishing up introducing candidates running for Rolette County Commissioner.

News

Speaker Pelosi introduces constitutional changes on deciding whether a President is fit for his duties

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a bill that could more easily strip a sitting president of their executive duties.

News

Indian Police Academy opens in North Dakota

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A new, and much needed, police academy is opening in Camp Grafton,

News

Bismarck man arrested for threating neighbors with knives

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck police say Dawt Cung was holding multiple knives when they arrived at the apartment complex at 2 a.m. on Friday.

News

Williston holds its first drive-thru flu shot clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Nurses in Williston are administering flu shots in a different way this year to prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.