1st Time NFR Qualifier

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in April at the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, I talked with a pair of North Dakota bulldoggers who were running steers on Tyler Schau’s place outside of Almont to stay sharp. Bridger Anderson was one of those guys.

When professional rodeo re-started during the summer, Anderson did very well and he accomplished a career milestone by qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo for the first time.

“It’s a lot of work to rodeo for a living. It’s a a lot of practice hours and it even takes a lot of losing too. The best winning percentage for the best guys in the world is probably 30% so you have to roll along with the losses and capitalize when you have a chance to do some winning and just keep going with it. You have to devote your entire life to it to have success at it at the top level that’s what we’re working toward and following a lot of guys that have done that," said Ranked 10th in World Steer Wrestling Standings, Bridger Anderson.

In a shortened rodeo season, Anderson won nearly $44,000 which puts him 10th in the P.R.C.A. world standings.

He will not be going to the tradition location of the National Finals. Due to COVID-19, the event has moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas. The NFR begins on December 3rd.

Mandan’s Ty Breuer also qualified in bareback riding but he’s recovering from an injury right now and Ty’s hoping to be ready for the NFR.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.