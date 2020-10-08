Woman pleads guilty to running over man on bike

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Almont woman pleaded guilty Thursday after police say she ran a man over in May after they had gotten into an argument.

Forty-two-year-old Megan Thiel pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

A Burleigh County judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

According to Bismarck police, Theil and the 54-year-old victim had gotten into an argument over money.

When the victim tried riding away on his bike Theil hit him.

Police say the victim had road rash and was bleeding from his leg and arm.

