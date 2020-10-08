Advertisement

Wilton man accused of raping minor for three years

Man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition.
Man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition.(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - McLean County deputies say a 34-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a minor on multiple occasions.

The 12-year-old victim told McLean County deputies that Mark Deerman had been raping her at his residence.

During interviews, the victim said it started when she was 9-years-old. She also said Deerman would make her watch porn with him.

In an interview with deputies, Deerman said the victim was not taking her medications and denied having any sexual contact with her.

Investigators collected items from Deerman’s residence including blankets the victim had identified as being involved in the sexual assaults.

North Dakota State Crime Lab techs say Deermans DNA was on the items the victim had described.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations analyzed Deerman’s phone where they found multiple pornography searches regarding young, teen and father daughter.

They also found articles referring to deception and five things that can contaminate a lie detector test searched on his phone.

Deerman told investigators he was curious if a new medication he was on would contaminate a lie detector test and continued to deny having sexual contact with the victim.

Deerman is on supervised probation for failure to register as a sex offender from a case that occurred 17 years ago.

He is charged with gross sexual imposition and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

