Williams County Sheriff’s Office involved in short pursuit

(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a pursuit Thursday while attempting to serve outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies say Andrea Kritikos and Daniel Jenkins ran from them, and barricaded themselves in an apartment building in the 600 block of 1st Avenue West in Williston.

Deputies say they were able to get Kritikos and Jenkins to leave the building, and arrested them for their outstanding warrants. They also say additional charges are likely.

The Williams County Correctional Center did not provide a mugshot for Jenkins.

