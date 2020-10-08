Trinity Health to hold COVID-19 press conference Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity Health will hold a press conference Friday, Oct. 9 in Minot to discuss a range of topics related to COVID-19.

The conference will be at 11 a.m. on the 6th floor of the Health Center on Burdick Expressway W.

Trinity Health Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffrey Sather and Vice President Randy Schwan are expected to talk.

Your News Leader will bring you coverage.

