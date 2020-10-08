Thursday: 8.1% daily rate; 6,898 tests, 531 positive, 6 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.1%* Thursday. There are 125 currently hospitalized (+9 change) with 8.7% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,898 tests, 531 were positive. There were 6 new deaths (310 total). 3,832 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.7%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,898 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

686,464 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

531 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

25,384 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,832 Total Active Cases

+126 Individuals from yesterday

395 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (194 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

21,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

125 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+9 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (310 total deaths since the pandemic began) INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 2

Benson County - 3

Bottineau County – 6

Bowman County - 3

Burleigh County - 90

Cass County – 137

Cavalier County - 1

Dickey County – 1

Divide County - 3

Dunn County – 3

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 2

Golden Valley County - 10

Grand Forks County – 32

Hettinger County – 1

Kidder County - 1

LaMoure County – 3

Logan County - 8

McHenry County - 1

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County - 12

McLean County - 3

Mercer County - 7

Morton County – 20

Mountrail County – 9

Nelson County – 1

Oliver County – 4

Pembina County - 3

Ramsey County – 11

Ransom County – 1

Renville Count - 6

Richland County - 4

Rolette County – 4

Sargent County – 3

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 49

Stutsman County - 9

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 4

Ward County – 34

Wells County - 2

Williams County – 32

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

