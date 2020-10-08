‘Stop the Bleed’ class in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – This weekend you can sign up for a training session that can save someone’s life.

Stop the Bleed is a nationwide program that teaches communities to take lifesaving action if necessary.

Those who take the class learn the basics of stopping uncontrollable bleeding.

The Trinity Health Injury Prevention coordinator explained why this class is so important for rural areas within the state.

“We want to make sure that, especially in rural areas like North Dakota, where you may be 20 to 45 minutes away from an ambulance ride, that people who are around you can stop that bleeding, in order for you to get to a hospital and have that injury fixed,” said Amber Emerson.

Trinity Health is offering a Stop the Bleed training session Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will be at the Health Center Riverside on 1900 8th Avenue SE.

Registration is $20, and must be paid at the time of the class and the last day to register is Friday, Oct. 9.

You will also get a bleeding control kit after completing the class.

To register, call Trinity Health Trauma Services at 701-857-5700.

