Program encourages more XWA foot traffic

The process to get the XWA PASS program off the ground started at the beginning of the year.
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s airport is the first in the state to start a program where the non-travelling public can go through TSA and use the XWA’s amenities.

The process to get the XWA PASS program off the ground started at the beginning of the year, during a time when the airport staff didn’t know how valuable the program would become when air-travel slowed down due to the coronavirus.

Flights leaving the Williston Basin International Airport have decreased from five to two this year, impacting every third-party vendor in the new facility, including the restaurant, airline personnel, aviation services, and rental car operators.

"I think that really, with the slow-down in air-traffic across the country, this will, provide another alternative for people to come out and utilize our facility, " said City of Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

The free program encourages people to use the restaurant, store, play area, and walk with loved-ones to their gate. Those interested will need to follow the same rules as if they were flying.

“You do have to jump through just a couple hoops. You have to fill out an application. You have to provide a government issued photo I.D. We have to run that quick check, which typically takes less than 10 minutes, and then you’re on your way to go through TSA,” added Dudas.

The link to the application is here: http://bit.ly/XWApass. You can also email airportadmin@ci.williston.nd.us to receive or submit an application.

The program begins Friday, Oct. 9, and airport staff ask that you need to apply at least 72 hours in advance of a planned visit.

