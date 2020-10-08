Advertisement

Oct. 7 COVID-19 counts at Bottineau longterm care facility

A lot of the focus in the past week has been on COVID-19 cases in some of our long-term care facilities.
A lot of the focus in the past week has been on COVID-19 cases in some of our long-term care facilities.
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A lot of the focus in the past week has been on COVID-19 cases in some of our long-term care facilities.

The Good Samaritan Society in Bottineau released an update Wednesday on active cases in the facility.

Current active resident cases have decreased to 18.

Current active employee cases have also dropped to 10. The total number of deaths has not changed with 11 in total. That includes ten residents, and one employee.

