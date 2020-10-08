Minot State announces virtual homecoming for 2020

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State Alumni Association has announced that this year’s homecoming will be going virtual.

Janna McKechnie, the MSU alumni Association Director, said the decision to switch to online events was made after all athletic competitions for the year were suspended due to COVID-19.

The week will include a list of virtual or socially distanced activities on campus including this year’s MSU-Well 5K run, which is now virtual and can be completed anytime during homecoming week.

She said having to adapt to keep people distanced has created new ways to celebrate that alumni from all over can participate in.

“It really is an all-inclusive event and it’s allowing people who don’t normally get a chance to come back for homecoming a chance to participate this year. So I think it’s going to be well received and it’s going really well so far,” said McKechnie.

There is still time to sign up for this year’s 5k run.

You can sign up online here: https://epayment.ndus.nodak.edu/C22800_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=401&SINGLESTORE=true

You can find a complete list of homecoming events happening this week here: https://www.facebook.com/MinotStateUAlumni

