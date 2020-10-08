Advertisement

Minot community celebrates groundbreaking of new Discovery Center

Discovery Center
Discovery Center(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City Discovery Center broke ground on their new location Wednesday.

Kiddos are digging closer to a place where they can learn more about their favorite subjects.

“Math,” said Janie Skarphol.

“Dragons and Dinosaurs,” said Wells.

Dozens of parents came out to show support for the Magic City Discovery Center.

Some said that it addressed an overlooked need in the community

“Just something new and fun and exciting to get the kids out and their brains turning in a different way,” said Minot mom Anna Skarphol.

The organization joined with community partners in celebrating the milestone, including Mayor Shaun Sipma, the Minot Park District, and Minot Air Force Base.

The museum received $6.3 million as part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.

“It’s personal to me being tied to the location and the discovery center and this whole concept that science is foundational and important for our future and our children,” said Col. Barry E. Little, Vice Commander of the 91st Missile Wing.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, also spoke on the importance of the new facility to the community and the local base.

“For this project to garner $6.3 million out of that fund is truly a testament to your tremendous work and this tremendous community and our tremendous base,” said Hoeven.

Leadership with the discovery center said the facility is well on its way to the construction phase, families should continue to donate in order to cover things like start up and staffing costs.

“Your investment in the magic city discovery center will be a tangible gift for current and future generations and their families, one that they can be unwrapped time and time again,” said MCDC Executive Director Wendy Keller.

In total the museum costs roughly $14 million and will feature 12 interactive exhibits.

The museum is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Construction will begin on the North Hill location next spring.

