Mandan Public Schools to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School district will transition grades 6 through 9 to face to face learning on Monday, October 19th.

According to a press release sent out by MPS community relations Coordinator Jessica Petrick after receiving input from the NDDoH, Custer Health, ND Department of Public Instruction, and MPS educators Mandan Public Schools will be returning to full-time in-person instruction for grades 6-9 on Monday, October 19th.

The release also says:

When Mandan Public Schools first released the Smart Restart School Re-entry Plan, the goal was to provide a quality educational experience safely. Through the first seven weeks of school, the following has been proven:

Hybrid instruction in the Mandan Middle and High School are working for some students, but not for all students.

COVID is impacting students, but not to the degree anticipated before school began.

There are still concerns with some students in special populations that continue to struggle in a hybrid environment.

MPS continues to maintain that having students in school every day is the best for their social, emotional, and academic success.

The new contact tracing guidelines that were recently released by Gov. Burgum helped guide this decision. The guidance states that all close contacts exposed to a person in a school setting that tests positive for COVID-19 may remain in school and monitor for symptoms as long as both parties were wearing a mask during the exposure. Masks will continue to be required at all Mandan Public Schools and sporting events when physical distancing is not possible.

