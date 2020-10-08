Mandan power lines removed because of clearance issues

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Four power lines were removed from above Interstate 94 in Mandan Monday morning.

Montana-Dakota Utilities completed the project in 20 minutes. An MDU, spokesperson says they removed four low-voltage power lines that have been causing clearance issues for large trucks on the interstate.

“We’ve run into some issues on the south side of the interstate, because the hill climbs up there and so we’ve had some clearance issues with the lower lines, since they’re not in use we thought it’d be better to take it down,” said Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for MDU.

MDU says the lines were out of commission and will not be replaced.

