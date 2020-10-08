Mandan administrators say NDDoH and NDDPI is encouraging the move to in-person learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan School Superintendent Mike Bitz said for the last month district leaders have been hearing from the state Departments of Health and Public Instruction that in-person learning reduces community spread more than the hybrid model, and they’ve been encouraging school districts to make this move.

Bitz also said the reason they chose to move middle school students and 9th-graders to in-person is because it’s easier to group them together, due to their limited number of elective classes.

Administrators decided to continue a staggered approach at the high school level.

“We’re only going to bring freshmen back. We’re going to monitor our data. We know that what we’re doing in the hybrid model, if we need to go back to that we can. If things go well with the freshmen, we also can adjust to bring more student back,” said Bitz.

Masks will still be required at all Mandan public schools and sporting events, when physical distancing is not possible.

Bitz said they chose the October 19th date because that’s the end of their first quarter.

