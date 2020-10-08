Independence, Inc. helping those living with disabilities get to the polls

MINOT, N.D. – Independence, Inc. recently launched a service helping to get people living with disabilities to the polls.

The non-profit is offering two free Souris Basin Transportation tokens they can use to go vote and get back home.

Anyone with disabilities living in Minot City limits, and is an eligible North Dakota voter may qualify to participate.

Independence, Inc. Executive Director Scott Burlingame, said the group started the program to eliminate the barrier of transportation.

“People with disabilities historically in perfect conditions vote at a lower rate than their non-disabled peers. We know that people with disabilities are the most at risk that the chances of them voting this year are extraordinarily low. So we want to do everything we can to reduce barriers,” said Burlingame.

Burlingame said they are inclusive in what is considered a disability.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.

