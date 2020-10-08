Advertisement

Independence, Inc. helping those living with disabilities get to the polls

Independence, Inc. recently launched a service helping to get people living with disabilities to the polls.
Independence, Inc. recently launched a service helping to get people living with disabilities to the polls.(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Independence, Inc. recently launched a service helping to get people living with disabilities to the polls.

The non-profit is offering two free Souris Basin Transportation tokens they can use to go vote and get back home.

Anyone with disabilities living in Minot City limits, and is an eligible North Dakota voter may qualify to participate.

Independence, Inc. Executive Director Scott Burlingame, said the group started the program to eliminate the barrier of transportation.

“People with disabilities historically in perfect conditions vote at a lower rate than their non-disabled peers. We know that people with disabilities are the most at risk that the chances of them voting this year are extraordinarily low. So we want to do everything we can  to reduce barriers,” said Burlingame.

Burlingame said they are inclusive in what is considered a disability.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot community celebrates groundbreaking of new Discovery Center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Magic City Discovery Center broke ground on their new location Wednesday.

News

Minot State announces virtual homecoming for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot State Alumni Association has announced that this year’s homecoming will be going virtual.

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Rodrique Mugisha

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Oct. 7 COVID-19 counts at Bottineau longterm care facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
A lot of the focus in the past week has been on COVID-19 cases in some of our long-term care facilities.

News

Bismarck Night Club owner looking for answers to abrupt closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck night club owner is searching for answers after his business was abruptly closed.

News

Meet the candidates: District 6 Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
With only 27 days left until the 2020 election, we bring you the first of many stories about the state’s candidates.

News

BPS to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wednesday afternoon Bismarck Public Schools decided to move grades 6 through 9 to face-to-face learning, effective Oct. 19.

News

Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
President Donald Trump is calling supporters to go to the polls on election day and watch to make sure the election is run fairly.

News

Police searching for man who hit officer and fled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Bismarck Police are on the lookout for Mardell Mariner, of Mandan, after he struck three vehicles and an officer earlier Wednesday.