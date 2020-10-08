Advertisement

DOJ appeals decision blocking TikTok ban

The social media app is considered a security risk
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on TikTok is being appealed by the Justice Department.

In a court filing Thursday, DOJ attorneys said they were appealing the Sept. 27 preliminary injunction.

It followed TikTok’s request for emergency intervention as the Commerce Department sought to ban the popular social media app in the United States.

The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.

It claims the app is a risk to national security because the user data it stores on Americans could wind up in the hands of the Chinese government.

TikTok is working with the United States to resolve the allegations.

