Divide County Schools move to distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge

(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. - The Divide County School District in Crosby announced last night that the entire District will transition to distance learning for at least two weeks following a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The rise in cases is affecting both the Elementary and High School, with a record high number of students and staff reported absent since Monday.

The District had managed to avoid COVID-19 spread once school began in August, utilizing temperature checks and plexiglass dividers in the lunchroom to keep students safe.

Divide County, with a population of more than 2,200 people, remains in the “New Normal” Risk Level, with 15 active cases. But with that number quadrupling in the last 4 days, the District says they’ve made the decision to do its part to help flatten the curve.

In a statement, the District says: “During this period of distance learning, it is imperative for all students and their families to take extra measures and precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Everyone’s efforts are necessary to get our students back in school.”

The District hopes to return to in-person instruction on Monday, October 26th if cases are down. In the meantime, the District will be offering breakfast and lunches for pick-up beginning on Monday, Oct. 12 to sign up, call the District office at 701-965-6313 by noon Friday.

