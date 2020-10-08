CDC ranks Black Friday shopping as ‘higher risk,’ malls expect change in trends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The day after Thanksgiving has become an unofficial U.S. holiday. If you’re one who celebrates Black Friday by waking up early and heading to the mall— you might want to rethink your plans this year.

Kirkwood Mall is expecting an influx of holiday shoppers before Thanksgiving due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease control have ranked Thanksgiving activities by lower, moderate and higher risk levels. It reports, “Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving” as a higher risk activity. Staff at Kirkwood Mall say they’re prepared to handle a different kind of shopping experience this year.

'Tis the season for holiday shopping.

Gone are the days of elbowing through a crowd to get the latest gear.

Killdeer Resident Conner Albright says he doesn’t have any plans of shopping on Black Friday.

“Because of COVID-19,” Albright said.

Instead, you’ll encounter sanitizing stations, mask requirements and crowd limits at your favorite stores.

“We have a strict cleaning protocol at the mall that focuses on the touch points that people are coming in, like the doors, the tables that they clean several times throughout the day. And, our stores have several safety measures as well,” said Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

Not only has the mall itself made pandemic-related adjustments, consumers have as well.

“I wear a mask,” said Killdeer Resident Amelia Swift.

“Keeping your social distancing. That is a big deal right now,” Swift said.

Scheels employees says they’ve noticed the change in behavior influence shopping trends and are offering different pandemic-related products.

“We all know it’s a new accessory this year for 2020. We do carry masks. We do carry some fashion ones. We carry the face shields. Everyone has been kind of a little bit more working from home, so they’re selling a little bit more of that athleisure line as well,” said Scheels Bismarck Marketing and Public Relations Melissa Neutmen.

Some shoppers say they plan to avoid Black Friday altogether this year. “I’m done with my holiday shopping already,” said Bismarck Resident Lucas Becker.

Mall managers says they expect a steady stream of shoppers early on as opposed to a large gathering on one specific day.

“We’re expecting the holiday season to start earlier and last longer. So, you might see some of those sales starting in October already, so that it gives people plenty of time to get their holiday shopping done through the year,” Auer said.

Many stores in Kirkwood offer their products online. But, if you still want the experience of being at the mall, the CDC recommends avoiding the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Many stores are offering Black Friday sales before and after Thanksgiving as well as curbside pickup and the option to buy online and pick up in the store. Kirkwood Mall will also have extended hours throughout the holiday season.

