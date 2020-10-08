Advertisement

Burgum defends 7% positive rate by comparing to other states

Counties are having their risk levels adjusted for the first time in weeks. Burgum said the data isn't moving in the right direction, and the risk levels reflect that.
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., changed the COVID Risk Level for 20 counties, and once again, most of them are increasing.

With more than a dozen counties with positive rates in the double digits, Burgum is pushing for increased personal responsibility.

Burgum said the data isn’t moving in the right direction, and the risk levels reflect that. Twenty counties had their risk levels adjusted: 17 moving up, three moving down.

However, no counties are moving into the “Orange” or “High Risk” zone, despite 16 counties having positive rates above five percent.

Burgum said the data needs to holistic when making these decisions. “We take a special look to make sure we’re not creating a negative affect when their might have been a single family or a single event that might throw a county off if you’ve got 20 or less cases in a county,” Burgum said.

Across the state, some schools are opening up and others going virtual-only, but many companies have become fully operational.

Burgum said the risk levels are remaining where they are because the state has proven it can operate with a 7% positivity rate.

However, that positivity rate is moving up for months. But Burgum said seven percent is good when compared to other states.

“Anytime it’s going up, that would constitute the wrong direction. But is it skyrocketing? No. Have we seen in some counties going down and some counties flattening? Yes. Have we seen some counties going up? Yes. Then that brings the whole average together. So we have to battle this on a community-by-community basis,” Burgum said.

Burgum acknowledged the state is trying to get below five percent in their positivity rate, and it has the tools it needs to be successful in this pandemic. Adding that his office is trying to offer consistent guidance that can be applied to every industry.

