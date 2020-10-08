Advertisement

Brookings lab develops COVID-19 vaccine for pets

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to infect humans worldwide, a South Dakota company says they have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, for animals.

Medgene Labs in Brookings, says America is home to around 90 million house cats which are a species that COVID-19 has tested positive in, and a vaccine they created could slow the spread.

Medgene Labs is the first and only federally-licensed vaccine facility in South Dakota. The lab usually provides vaccines and services to livestock producers and veterinarians, but since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been working on something new, a COVID-19 vaccine for pets.

“We currently have a vaccine target made for companion animals, and we are currently in the stage of needing to do further studies to prove safety for that vaccine candidate,” said Medgene Labs VP of Corporate Development and Strategy Sue Lancaster.

“The next stage that we are at is to actually look in the animal models themselves, either cats or mink, and look for protection. We’re working with agencies and universities that have the containment facilities to do that,” added Dr. Alan Young, Medgene Labs Chief Technology Officer.

Medgene Labs says they believe they are one of only a few labs in the nation focusing on the animal component of this new virus. Studies have shown that COVID-19 can infect companion animals, and there has been evidence of animal-to-human transmission.

“Cats, ferrets, and mink have shown to be susceptible to the disease. To date, there has been very clear transmission from humans to cats, we haven’t yet seen transmission from cats back to humans with the current strain that’s circulating. We have on the other hand seen it with mink,” Young said.

Medgene staff adds that viruses can always change and evolve, and preventing pet to human infections is their focus.

Young added, “For example, if you have the Coronavirus and you give it to your pet cat; they may quarantine you but they don’t quarantine your pet cat. The concern is that your pet cat can then transmit it back to other individuals.”

A large part of completing the vaccine process is funding, and if that comes Medgene Labs could produce enough vaccines for pets across the U.S.

“Currently we have 48 million dose capacity in our production facility, and if we get an infusion of funding, we’d look to expand that capacity to 250 million doses,” said Lancaster.

If all goes correctly with testing and funding, this vaccine could be ready to protect pets nationwide in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck hospitals clarify New York Times article

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
A New York Times article says that Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck turned away a COVID-19 patient because of a lack of beds and advised the patient to either go to Fargo or to return home and have a relative care for him.

News

Minot community celebrates groundbreaking of new Discovery Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Magic City Discovery Center broke ground on their new location Wednesday.

News

Independence, Inc. helping those living with disabilities get to the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Independence, Inc. recently launched a service helping to get people living with disabilities to the polls.

News

Minot State announces virtual homecoming for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot State Alumni Association has announced that this year’s homecoming will be going virtual.

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Rodrique Mugisha

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Oct. 7 COVID-19 counts at Bottineau longterm care facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
A lot of the focus in the past week has been on COVID-19 cases in some of our long-term care facilities.

News

Bismarck Night Club owner looking for answers to abrupt closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck night club owner is searching for answers after his business was abruptly closed.

News

Meet the candidates: District 6 Senate race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
With only 27 days left until the 2020 election, we bring you the first of many stories about the state’s candidates.

News

BPS to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Wednesday afternoon Bismarck Public Schools decided to move grades 6 through 9 to face-to-face learning, effective Oct. 19.