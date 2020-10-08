Advertisement

Attitudes, values of ND farmers remain strong

(Duane Kinslow)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, we told you about farmers in Divide County who rallied together to finish their neighbor’s harvest after he had a heart attack.

A viewer reached out to us, and says the attitudes and values of North Dakotans haven’t wavered, because a similar situation happened to his father 82 years ago.

Near Edgeley, N.D., Duane Kinslow’s father Charles was a sharecropper who didn’t have enough time to finish his spring plowing and seeding in 1938.

The mailman heard of Kinslow’s issue and got 11 neighboring farmers to bring their tractors to finish seeding 160 acres of wheat and oats.

N.D. farmers' values haven't changed
N.D. farmers' values haven't changed(Duane Kinslow)

This allowed Kinslow to get a good crop that year, which his salary was dependent on.

“It was right after the depression, so there was not a lot of money floating around, and people there were self-reliant, and they knew that they may be in that same position at some time. And so, everyone was willing to lay down what they had; their problems and their work, and jump in and help my dad,” said Duane Kinslow.

Similarly, 60 farmers recently put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres of Durum Wheat and Canola for Lane Unhjem after his combine caught fire and he went into cardiac arrest. Kinslow says these situations prove that the world is full of good people.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan administrators say NDDoH and NDDPI is encouraging the move to in-person learning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Mandan School Superintendent Mike Bitz said for the last month district leaders have been hearing from the state Departments of Health and Public Instruction that in-person learning reduces community spread more than the hybrid model, and they’ve been encouraging school districts to make this move.

News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office involved in short pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a pursuit Thursday while attempting to serve outstanding arrest warrants.

News

Program encourages more XWA foot traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston’s airport is the first in the state to start a program where the non-travelling public can go through TSA and use the XWA’s amenities.

News

North Dakota’s corn harvest ahead of schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
What a difference a year makes.

Latest News

News

Woman pleads guilty to running over man on bike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
An Almont woman pleaded guilty Thursday after police say she ran a man over in May after they had gotten into an argument.

News

Trinity Health to hold COVID-19 press conference Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Trinity Health will hold a press conference Friday, Oct. 9 in Minot to discuss a range of topics related to COVID-19.

News

‘Stop the Bleed’ class in Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This weekend you can sign up for a training session that can save someone’s life.

News

Wilton man accused of raping minor for three years

Updated: 3 hours ago
McLean County deputies say a 34-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a minor on multiple occasions.

News

Tackling Hunger

Updated: 4 hours ago
It can often go unnoticed, but the difficult truth is that hunger is an ongoing threat to our communities.

News

Pasta Two Ways, Italian Sausage Pizziola & Gorgonzola Ravioli

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make pasta two ways, Italian sausage pizziola and gorgonzola ravioli.