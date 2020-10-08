Attitudes, values of ND farmers remain strong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, we told you about farmers in Divide County who rallied together to finish their neighbor’s harvest after he had a heart attack.

A viewer reached out to us, and says the attitudes and values of North Dakotans haven’t wavered, because a similar situation happened to his father 82 years ago.

Near Edgeley, N.D., Duane Kinslow’s father Charles was a sharecropper who didn’t have enough time to finish his spring plowing and seeding in 1938.

The mailman heard of Kinslow’s issue and got 11 neighboring farmers to bring their tractors to finish seeding 160 acres of wheat and oats.

N.D. farmers' values haven't changed (Duane Kinslow)

This allowed Kinslow to get a good crop that year, which his salary was dependent on.

“It was right after the depression, so there was not a lot of money floating around, and people there were self-reliant, and they knew that they may be in that same position at some time. And so, everyone was willing to lay down what they had; their problems and their work, and jump in and help my dad,” said Duane Kinslow.

Similarly, 60 farmers recently put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres of Durum Wheat and Canola for Lane Unhjem after his combine caught fire and he went into cardiac arrest. Kinslow says these situations prove that the world is full of good people.

