9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kidder County has been ranked number one in 9-man football all season long but Cavalier and LaMoure-L-M each received three first-place votes this week.

The Tornadoes move up to second in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is the top ranked team in Class-A football. Killdeer is new to the top five in that division this week.

9-Man Football Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Kidder County (13) 6-0 84 1st

2. Cavalier (3) 7-0 66 3rd

3. LaMoure-L-M (3) 7-0 64 2nd

4. Linton-HMB 3-1 39 4th

5. May-Port-CG 6-0 25 NR

Others Receiving Votes: St. John (6-1)

Class-A Football Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Langdon Area-E-M (18) 7-0 94 1st

2. Lisbon (1) 6-0 67 2nd

3. Velva 6-0 64 3rd

4. Oakes 4-1 31 5th

5. Killdeer 6-1 16 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Grafton (6-1), Bishop Ryan (5-2), Thompson (4-2), Dickinson Trinity (5-2)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

