Wednesday: 24 deaths, 6,561 tests, 495 positive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A daily record of 24 deaths of people with COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, which now brings the state’s total number of virus-related deaths to over 300.

State health officials say Wednesday’s death toll was so high because the reported deaths occurred over a seven-day period, and due to a backlog in their system many weren’t reported until today. They say the typical lag for these reports is usually one to three days.

Of the 24 deaths, 18 of them occurred in the last three days.

Four hundred and ninety-five new positive cases were also reported Wednesday from more than 6,500 tests conducted. The state’s active cases is just over 3,700, as 455 people were listed as fully recovered. 116 People are currently hospitalized.

Fourty-four counties had new cases Wednesday, led by Cass County with 135. Burleigh County reported 80 new cases.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed 24 new deaths (304 total) and a positive rate of 7.9%* Wednesday. There are 116 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 9.3% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,561 tests, 495 were positive. 3,302 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,561 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

495 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,706 Total Active Cases

+14 Individuals from yesterday

455 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

24 – New Deaths*** (304 total deaths since the pandemic began) Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 4

Bowman County - 2

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 80

Cass County – 134

Dickey County – 3

Divide County - 7

Dunn County – 10

Eddy County – 2

Foster County - 2

Grand Forks County – 17

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County – 2

LaMoure County – 17

Logan County - 1

McHenry County - 3

McIntosh County - 9

McKenzie County - 8

McLean County - 4

Mercer County - 3

Morton County – 33

Mountrail County – 9

Nelson County – 3

Oliver County – 1

Pembina County - 10

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 2

Renville Count - 3

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County – 5

Sheridan County - 3

Sioux County - 3

Stark County – 16

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 6

Towner County - 1

Traill County – 3

Walsh County - 10

Ward County – 32

Wells County - 3

Williams County – 30

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

