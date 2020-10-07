U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announces grants for crime victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly $700,00 have been awarded to two programs in North Dakota to help fund victims of crimes.

Nearly $400,000 was given to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to enhance its registration program for sex offenders. And, $270,000 will go to the the North Dakota office of attorney general to help fund its Law Enforcement Victim Specialist Program.

The money will pay for technology improvements, law enforcement training and emergency shelters for victims.

The grants are part of a $144 million nationwide program.

