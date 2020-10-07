Advertisement

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announces grants for crime victims

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Wednesday that $699,920 in Department of Justice crime victim service improvement grants have been approved for North Dakota.
U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Wednesday that $699,920 in Department of Justice crime victim service improvement grants have been approved for North Dakota.(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly $700,00 have been awarded to two programs in North Dakota to help fund victims of crimes.

Nearly $400,000 was given to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to enhance its registration program for sex offenders. And, $270,000 will go to the the North Dakota office of attorney general to help fund its Law Enforcement Victim Specialist Program.

The money will pay for technology improvements, law enforcement training and emergency shelters for victims.

The grants are part of a $144 million nationwide program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Chevy

Updated: 18 minutes ago
It’s time to introduce you to our NDT Pet of the Week, and Wednesday we have a 9-month old puppy to share with you. Mandy Schaaf is here with a very busy and sweet puppy named Chevy.

News

Coffee with a Cop

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Oct. 7 is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

News

Fall Favorites

Updated: 27 minutes ago
It’s always fun to see what’s new with our next guests and we’re happy to have them joining us again this morning.

News

Using COVID as a crutch

Updated: 32 minutes ago
There’s no question that our lives have taken a turn since last March and we’ve all had to make adjustments to the way we do things, but just because we’re dealing with the pandemic doesn’t mean that we give up on a healthy lifestyle.

Latest News

News

New rules on legislative floor debates?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Just a little more than a year into their existence, the State’s Ethics Commission has already passed new anti-gift rules for lobbyists and lawmakers.

News

Court won’t block Montana counties from mailing ballots

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied a request for an emergency injunction to block most Montana counties from mailing ballots to active voters.

News

Results from Oct. 2 COVID testing event at Minot State

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The results are in for the COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University on Friday, Oct. 2.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 near Sawyer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A 70-year-old motorcyclist from Minot was killed Monday night in a crash near Sawyer involving a deer and two other vehicles.

News

Results of Peace Garden’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The International Peace Garden raised nearly $15,000 during their virtual fundraiser.

News

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will go on this weekend in Minot

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In the midst of event cancellations in the community, board members for the Badland Circuit Finals Rodeo have decided that the show will go on.