Results from Oct. 2 COVID testing event at Minot State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The results are in for the COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University on Friday, Oct. 2.

According to MSU Communications, two people tested positive, a student and an employee, out of 226 tests administered.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, the university has 12 active cases, with 202 recovered, and 129 individuals being monitored, according to the MSU COVID dashboard.

More information can be found here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/pages/dashboard.shtml

