Advertisement

Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

Some Democrats say they fear this could lead to voter intimidation.
Some Democrats say they fear this could lead to voter intimidation.(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump is calling supporters to go to the polls on election day and watch to make sure the election is run fairly.

“Go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” said President Trump.

Some Democrats say they fear this could lead to voter intimidation.

In North Dakota, poll watching has a long tradition of ensuring the process is done fairly.

“The mere presence of them help ensure that people feel comfortable and the election is ran credibly,” said Brian Newby, state election director.

While Newby says there’s no formal process for registering poll watchers, state law says an election observer must wear a badge with their name as well as the name of the organization they represent.  They can’t wear any campaign material, try to prevent anyone from voting, or get in the w  ay of election officials.

While it was President Trump calling for watchers at the debate, poll watchers in North Dakota will be bi-partisan.

“It’s not about our members, but it’s everyone having access to the ballot box. That’s a fundamental thing we believe in,” said Alex Rohr, North Dakota Democratic-NPL communications director.

While Newby says watching voters decide our country’s future is important, he says it’s secondary to actually getting into the action.

“I understand while there’s less time they have to devote to being a poll watcher, if they could find it in their heart to devote an entire day...be...an election worker, that would be much better,” said Newby.

He says if a poll watcher does notice a problem, they can reach out to their party leadership, who then contacts the county auditor or the Secretary of State’s Office to start an investigation. We reached out to state Republican leadership for a comment on this story and have not heard back.

Newby says if someone does try to intimidate you, you can contact the county auditor’s office, but the best revenge is going through with your vote. If that’s not enough, you can call the election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BPS to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday afternoon Bismarck Public Schools decided to move grades 6 through 9 to face-to-face learning, effective Oct. 19.

News

Police searching for man who hit officer and fled

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brian Gray
The Bismarck Police are on the lookout for Mardell Mariner, of Mandan, after he struck three vehicles and an officer earlier Wednesday.

News

Latest Online Job Openings Report

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Humes
The Labor Market Information Center has released the latest Online Job Openings Report, a monthly summary of online job openings and active résumés from Job Service North Dakota.

News

3E Pastry Café brings Mediterranean to Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A family-owned Mediterranean café just opened in Williston, offering unique foods you usually wouldn’t be able to find in town.

Latest News

News

New Salem man accused of having sex multiple times with 14-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A New Salem man was arrested Tuesday, after deputies found out he was having sexual relations with a minor.

News

Missouri Slope moves trick-or-treating event outdoors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
To keep the Halloween spirit going amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Slope in Bismarck, is moving its annual trick-or-treating event outdoors this year.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Chevy

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s time to introduce you to our NDT Pet of the Week, and Wednesday we have a 9-month old puppy to share with you. Mandy Schaaf is here with a very busy and sweet puppy named Chevy.

News

Coffee with a Cop

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oct. 7 is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

News

Fall Favorites

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s always fun to see what’s new with our next guests and we’re happy to have them joining us again this morning.

News

Using COVID as a crutch

Updated: 5 hours ago
There’s no question that our lives have taken a turn since last March and we’ve all had to make adjustments to the way we do things, but just because we’re dealing with the pandemic doesn’t mean that we give up on a healthy lifestyle.