Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump is calling supporters to go to the polls on election day and watch to make sure the election is run fairly.

“Go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” said President Trump.

Some Democrats say they fear this could lead to voter intimidation.

In North Dakota, poll watching has a long tradition of ensuring the process is done fairly.

“The mere presence of them help ensure that people feel comfortable and the election is ran credibly,” said Brian Newby, state election director.

While Newby says there’s no formal process for registering poll watchers, state law says an election observer must wear a badge with their name as well as the name of the organization they represent. They can’t wear any campaign material, try to prevent anyone from voting, or get in the w ay of election officials.

While it was President Trump calling for watchers at the debate, poll watchers in North Dakota will be bi-partisan.

“It’s not about our members, but it’s everyone having access to the ballot box. That’s a fundamental thing we believe in,” said Alex Rohr, North Dakota Democratic-NPL communications director.

While Newby says watching voters decide our country’s future is important, he says it’s secondary to actually getting into the action.

“I understand while there’s less time they have to devote to being a poll watcher, if they could find it in their heart to devote an entire day...be...an election worker, that would be much better,” said Newby.

He says if a poll watcher does notice a problem, they can reach out to their party leadership, who then contacts the county auditor or the Secretary of State’s Office to start an investigation. We reached out to state Republican leadership for a comment on this story and have not heard back.

Newby says if someone does try to intimidate you, you can contact the county auditor’s office, but the best revenge is going through with your vote. If that’s not enough, you can call the election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

