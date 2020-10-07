New Salem man accused of having sex multiple times with 14-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man was arrested Tuesday, after deputies found out he was having sexual relations with a minor.

According to Morton County Deputies, 18-year-old Bobby Hintz was in a relationship with the 14-year-old victim.

The victim told deputies she and Hintz had sex 10 to 15 times while they were dating between July and August.

During one incident, the victim said Hintz choked her until she passed out and proceeded to have sex with her.

Deputies verified their sexual relationship through text messages between the victim and her friends about the two having sexual relations.

In an interview with deputies, Hintz admitted he had sex with the victim but said all times were consensual.

Hintz is charged with gross sexual imposition.

His bond is set at $5,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.