Advertisement

New rules on legislative floor debates?

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just a little more than a year into their existence, the State’s Ethics Commission has already passed new anti-gift rules for lobbyists and lawmakers. But with the session only a few months away, they’re looking to other states for how to handle conflicts of interest.

State lawmakers meet in the Capitol for 90 days every two years, which means if they’re not retired, they have other careers.

But what happens if a bill is brought to the floor and one lawmaker’s industry is directly affected by it?

That’s what the Ethics Commission is looking into before January. When the commission was approved and created, one of its top priorities was investigating and determining  conflicts of interest.

But now those members have to balance their mandate with the reality of who they’re regulating.

“There may very well be situations where legislation comes up before the legislature or the governor where they may have an interest in it, but at the same time they have a duty to do their job as an elected official,” Commissioner Paul Richard said.

Here’s how the process would go: Let’s say a bill on grocery stores is brought to the floor. Some lawmakers in North Dakota are grocery store operators. Those specific members would have to publicly state they’re job title, and the chamber would vote on whether this is a conflict of interest. If the chamber says “no,” the member can stay. If “yes,” that member can stay in the chamber, but is not allowed to debate nor vote on the bill.

Some lawmakers say there’s a line between conflicts of interest and needed insight.

“People in the industry have a lot of knowledge into that certain bill. I would hope that their input would be valuable,” said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

Vedaa, who recently sold his grocery store, added that he would hope other lawmakers would notice if someone was taking advantage of a situation.

These new rules are used in other states like Nevada, Texas and Montana but have not been approved nor finalized by the Ethics Commission.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court won’t block Montana counties from mailing ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied a request for an emergency injunction to block most Montana counties from mailing ballots to active voters.

News

Results from Oct. 2 COVID testing event at Minot State

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The results are in for the COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University on Friday, Oct. 2.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 near Sawyer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A 70-year-old motorcyclist from Minot was killed Monday night in a crash near Sawyer involving a deer and two other vehicles.

News

Results of Peace Garden’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The International Peace Garden raised nearly $15,000 during their virtual fundraiser.

Latest News

News

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will go on this weekend in Minot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In the midst of event cancellations in the community, board members for the Badland Circuit Finals Rodeo have decided that the show will go on.

VOD Recording

COVID cases at Velva care center highlights need for long-term care workers

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

New rules on legislative floor debates?

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Deceased candidate to remain on ballot in District 8

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-6-2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Petco bans shock collars, hunter reacts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but the CEO of Petco says that friendship isn’t always a two-way street during training.