Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 near Sawyer

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A 70-year-old motorcyclist from Minot was killed Monday night in a crash near Sawyer involving a deer and two other vehicles.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed west on Highway 52 around 9:10 p.m. when he struck a deer, was tossed, and landed in the eastbound lane.

The victim was struck by two oncoming vehicles, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, and have not been charged in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

