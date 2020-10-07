Missouri Slope moves trick-or-treating event outdoors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To keep the Halloween spirit going amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Slope in Bismarck, is moving its annual trick-or-treating event outdoors this year.

Typically, residents and tenants line up inside the facility and hand out candy to between 300 and 400 kids, but this year, the event is taking place outside.

Families can walk outside of the facility to treat-or-treat, and residents will remain in their rooms watching from behind their windows.

“Setting up a camera that we can live stream back into the rooms, we’re hoping that, that will be a way that we can give the residents and tenants who live here just something positive to have as COVID has taken so much away from us,” said Missouri Slope President and CEO Reier Thompson.

Missouri Slope is accepting donations of candy until Oct. 25, because even candy has to quarantine.

The event will happen on Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All candy will be distributed by employee volunteers.

Those who participate are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

You can find more information on the Missouri Slope Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MissouriSlope/events/?ref=page_internal

