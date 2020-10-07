Meet the candidates: District 6 Senate race

MINOT, N.D. – With only 27 days left until the 2020 election, we bring you the first of many stories about the state’s candidates.

You will meet the two candidates running for state senator in District 6.

We first look at the incumbent, Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

Vedaa has been serving as a Republican Senator for four years, if re-elected this will be his second term.

He has been a businessman in the community for more than two decades.

Vedaa has served a large number of boards and committees including education, government and veteran affairs, and the Velva Association of Commerce.

He said he wants to focus on the budget for the upcoming election and wants to make sure funding for K-12 education and senior programs stays steady.

He also wants to address the lack of nurses in rural areas and help fill the demand.

For the upcoming term, he is focused on rural North Dakota cities.

“We just don’t want to lose these communities and we don’t want to hurt rural North Dakota. That’s my passion, to keep rural North Dakota alive,” said Vedaa.

Now over to the opposing candidate, the Democrat Morris Holen, Jr.

This will be Holen’s first election for the State Senate seat.

It has always been his lifelong passion to serve the people.

He has an extensive background in road construction and engineering with both state and federal agencies.

He has helped five different counties with infrastructure projects.

One of the biggest topics that he will bring to office is more funding for infrastructure in counties, cities and townships.

He also wants to get more funding for rural health care and first responders.

“I want to see that we have a good foundation for the young people we have in our state, so that they continue to stay here, and work here, and live here, and enjoy North Dakota,” said Holen.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.