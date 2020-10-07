Advertisement

Lost cat found 23 months after Calif. wildfire

By KRCR Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGALIA, Calif. (KRCR) - A California woman believed her beloved cat was gone for good after he disappeared during a wildfire in 2018. Almost two years later, he finally found his way back.

When the fire came their way, Lindsy Metz had 30 minutes to gather her children, a few important belongings, and all her pets. However, her 8-year-old cat Artemis had different plans.

“He was right there by the door and I went to go get him, and I ran up on him too quick, and he bolted,” Metz said.

The fire destroyed the family’s house and Metz thought, more likely than not, Artemis.

“It was devastating,” Metz said.

Metz searched and searched, calling on any missing black cats she saw.

“I mean, it really got to the point where my family said, ‘You have to move on,’” she said.

Then, on Sept. 18, nearly 23 months since he disappeared, Metz saw Artemis, or who she thought was Artemis, on a friend’s Facebook page. After checking for a few tell-tale signs that only its owner would know, Metz determined she’d finally found Artemis.

“Oh yeah, a piece of my heart is back where it belonged. I definitely felt like I had a huge hole in not knowing, in not having closure if he was alive or if he was gone,” Metz said.

It appeared Artemis had only strayed a few miles away from their home, waiting to be found.

Copyright 2020 KRCR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of editing genes likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases.

National

Delta roared into Mexican resorts as a Category 2 hurricane

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

National

Lost cat found 23 months after Calif. wildfire

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
When the fire came their way, Lindsy Metz had 30 minutes to gather her children, a few important belongings, and all her pets, except for one.

National Politics

AP source: US to announce charges against British IS members, part of a cell that beheaded hostages

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
The expected announcement is a milestone in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.

Latest News

National

AP source: 2 more positives stop Titans’ return to facility

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National Politics

Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The issues identified in the public service announcements run the gamut from the spread of online disinformation about the electoral process to cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure.

National Politics

Vice presidential debate features Pence, Harris

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in their only debate Tuesday night.

National Politics

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the “heads” of both family and faith.

National

Okla. inmates forced to listen to 'Baby Shark'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Sheriff's deputies have been charged after authorities said they forced inmates to listen to the children's song as punishment.