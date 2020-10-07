BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Labor Market Information Center has released the latest Online Job Openings Report, a monthly summary of online job openings and active résumés from Job Service North Dakota.

North Dakota had a total of 12,700 open and available online job postings in September 2020, down 3.2 percent, or 423 less job openings from the prior month.

When compared to September 2019 the numbers are down 9.9 percent, or 1,393 less available job openings this September than the previous year.

For additional details, visit the Online Job Openings Report webpage.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.