Advertisement

Latest Online Job Openings Report

September Online Job Openings Report
September Online Job Openings Report(KFYR)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Labor Market Information Center has released the latest Online Job Openings Report, a monthly summary of online job openings and active résumés from Job Service North Dakota.

North Dakota had a total of 12,700 open and available online job postings in September 2020, down 3.2 percent, or 423 less job openings from the prior month.

When compared to September 2019 the numbers are down 9.9 percent, or 1,393 less available job openings this September than the previous year.

For additional details, visit the Online Job Openings Report webpage.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BPS to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday afternoon Bismarck Public Schools decided to move grades 6 through 9 to face-to-face learning, effective Oct. 19.

News

Poll watching a bi-partisan practice in ND

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
President Donald Trump is calling supporters to go to the polls on election day and watch to make sure the election is run fairly.

News

Police searching for man who hit officer and fled

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brian Gray
The Bismarck Police are on the lookout for Mardell Mariner, of Mandan, after he struck three vehicles and an officer earlier Wednesday.

News

3E Pastry Café brings Mediterranean to Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A family-owned Mediterranean café just opened in Williston, offering unique foods you usually wouldn’t be able to find in town.

Latest News

News

New Salem man accused of having sex multiple times with 14-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A New Salem man was arrested Tuesday, after deputies found out he was having sexual relations with a minor.

News

Missouri Slope moves trick-or-treating event outdoors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
To keep the Halloween spirit going amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Slope in Bismarck, is moving its annual trick-or-treating event outdoors this year.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Chevy

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s time to introduce you to our NDT Pet of the Week, and Wednesday we have a 9-month old puppy to share with you. Mandy Schaaf is here with a very busy and sweet puppy named Chevy.

News

Coffee with a Cop

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oct. 7 is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

News

Fall Favorites

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s always fun to see what’s new with our next guests and we’re happy to have them joining us again this morning.

News

Using COVID as a crutch

Updated: 5 hours ago
There’s no question that our lives have taken a turn since last March and we’ve all had to make adjustments to the way we do things, but just because we’re dealing with the pandemic doesn’t mean that we give up on a healthy lifestyle.