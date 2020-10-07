BPS to move grades 6-9 to face-to-face instruction Oct. 19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday afternoon Bismarck Public Schools decided to move grades 6 through 9 to face-to-face learning, effective Oct. 19.

BPS says masks will continue to be required unless six-foot social distance can be maintained.

Grades 10 through 12 will remain in the hybrid model.

Students are encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

The Bismarck Public School District sent out the following email:

Dear parent/guardian,

Bismarck Public Schools (BPS) continues to maintain the stance that having students in school every day is best for their social, emotional, and academic success. On Tuesday, September 29, BPS transitioned all Hybrid A/B elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction. Over the course of the past week, the impact this has had on student and faculty transmission has been monitored. The BPS COVID Dashboard indicates staff and student case rates are low and the Burleigh County COVID positive rates continue to remain low for student age populations. In review of this data and the many protocols BPS has put in place for student and staff safety, Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher is transitioning secondary school students as listed below:

Masks continue to be required unless 6-foot social distance can be maintained. Protocols for close-contact tracing and COVID positive exposure continue to be strictly enforced and students/staff are to stay home if they are sick.

Grades 6-8 : Students in grades 6-8 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Monday, October 19, 2020. This date could be impacted by dramatic changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the impact of COVID on our community.

Grade 9 : Students in grade 9 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face instruction on Monday, October 19, 2020. This date could be impacted by dramatic changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the impact of COVID on our community.

Grades 10-12 : Students in grades 10-12 will continue in the Hybrid model. No date for bringing back grades 10-12 has been established.

Registration : Students in grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of Distance Learning at the end of the nine weeks (Friday, October 30) for the rest of the first semester. If you have a special circumstance and wish to be considered for a transfer from either Distance Learning or Face-to-Face, please contact your school by Monday, October 12.

Students who are in the Distance Learning model and wish to transfer to the Face-to-Face model.

Students who are in the Face-to-Face model and want to transfer to the Distance Learning model.

Students who are outside of the district or are homeschooled and want to transfer to the BPS Face-to-Face model or the Distance Learning model should contact Registration at 701-323-4110 instead of a school.

All registration changes will be handled on a case-by-case basis to ensure appropriate staffing and proper health and safety protocols.

This staggered approach allows us to ensure that we have adequate staff and substitutes to cover grades PK-9 face-to-face instruction as well as grades 10-12 hybrid instruction.

PreK-12 Distance Learners : The Distance Learning model will be available for PK-12.

Next Steps : The BPS COVID Task Force will continue to monitor cases weekly. BPS will follow the updated close-contact tracing protocols and the response to COVID positive cases as outlined by NDDoH guidelines. Further information can be found under the BPS Fall Reentry Information. (See graphic below).

