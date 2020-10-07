Advertisement

Police searching for man who hit officer and fled

Mardell Mariner
Mardell Mariner(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Bismarck Police Department is looking for a man who struck multiple cars and an officer Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were attempting to arrest 20-year-old Mardell Mariner on outstanding warrants.

Police found Mariner near the 1100 block of West Turnpike Avenue where he ran from police to his vehicle.

As Mariner drove off, he hit an officer and  three law enforcement vehicles. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Mariner is driving a light blue 2000′s model Chrysler 300 with a large black stripe down the center.

Police say the vehicle will have damage to the front end and a “Bismarck Motor Company” paper place card on the front.

Mariner is believed to be with 20-year-old Katherine Yellowbird who is also wanted on warrants.

Warrants include burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing.

Police say if you have any information on either of these subjects or the vehicle, please do not approach and contact local law enforcement. Any information can be sent in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

